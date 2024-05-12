Norwood Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 7.1% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

