Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $156.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

