Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 185,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

