Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.