Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 19,560 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT
In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
NYSE AIRC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.70.
Apartment Income REIT Profile
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
