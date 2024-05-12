Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 19,560 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

