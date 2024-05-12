Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 81 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $632.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.47 and a 200 day moving average of $609.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
