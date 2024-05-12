Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

