Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

