Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

PZZA stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

