Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.59

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as low as $20.45. Otsuka shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 25,284 shares traded.

Otsuka Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

