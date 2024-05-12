Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 3rd

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BHRB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 39,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burke & Herbert Financial Services
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.