Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 3rd

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHRB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 39,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $79,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,408 shares of company stock worth $389,597.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

