DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.4 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.60-$1.67 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. 4,144,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

