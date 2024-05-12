BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAB Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:BABB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

About BAB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

