DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.07 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.78.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

