Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,789. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

