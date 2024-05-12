Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 82.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
BCUCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
