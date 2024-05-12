Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Declines By 82.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

BCUCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

