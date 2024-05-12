Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $68.07. 12,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
