1,594 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,297,000 after buying an additional 477,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after buying an additional 337,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.58. 984,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

