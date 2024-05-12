TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 135.17% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 405,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,564. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.