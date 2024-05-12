Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SYNA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 846,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
