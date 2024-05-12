Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.98% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 5,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Silver Spike Investment’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.