Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 21,143 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lowered its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Oncology Institute makes up 3.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOI. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 101,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 80.46% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

