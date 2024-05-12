28,212 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. UiPath comprises approximately 0.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.