Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Invests $1.33 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. PENN Entertainment accounts for about 1.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5,950.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 251,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 247,666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 4,789,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,394. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

