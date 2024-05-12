Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Sharecare Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 3,985,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,640. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHCR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.