Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.