Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,211,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,440,000 after acquiring an additional 159,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 520,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

