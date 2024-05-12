MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MarketWise has a dividend payout ratio of -57.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

MarketWise Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 68,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,555. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $504.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About MarketWise



MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

