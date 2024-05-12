Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 47,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $40,372.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

