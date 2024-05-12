BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.37. 64,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,574. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

