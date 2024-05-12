Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in April

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AZMTF remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

