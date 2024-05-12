Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 129.7% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the April 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Avant Brands Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.06. 398,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,908. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of 0.09.
About Avant Brands
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avant Brands
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.