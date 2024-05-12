VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $21,653,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $17,182,000. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 925.0% in the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 109,189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 274.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,879,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $85.77 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

