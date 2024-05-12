VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

