Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

