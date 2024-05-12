Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $155.27 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $173.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

