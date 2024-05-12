Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Loews by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

