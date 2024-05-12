Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,449 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

