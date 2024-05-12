Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,251,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after acquiring an additional 251,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.87 and a 1-year high of $119.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

