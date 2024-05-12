PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 572.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

