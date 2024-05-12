Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $119.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.