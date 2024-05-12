Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.88 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

