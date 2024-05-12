Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $10,117,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $456.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
