Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New $174,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $319.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $252.08 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

