Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 26.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile



SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

