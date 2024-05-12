Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Salesforce by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $189,779,000 after buying an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CRM opened at $276.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

