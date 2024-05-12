Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.51. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $232.54 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

