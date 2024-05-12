Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.42 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.420 EPS.

Nova stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.50. 165,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,461. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $198.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

