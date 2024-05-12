Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-$678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.70 million. Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.090 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

