Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.33. 41,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

